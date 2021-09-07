Financial Review: F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) & SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) and F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and F45 Training’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiteOne Landscape Supply 6.03% 23.00% 10.11% F45 Training N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SiteOne Landscape Supply and F45 Training, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiteOne Landscape Supply 2 2 4 0 2.25 F45 Training 0 2 5 0 2.71

SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus target price of $184.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.82%. F45 Training has a consensus target price of $20.29, indicating a potential upside of 42.36%. Given F45 Training’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F45 Training is more favorable than SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of SiteOne Landscape Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SiteOne Landscape Supply and F45 Training’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiteOne Landscape Supply $2.70 billion 3.33 $121.30 million $2.75 73.58 F45 Training N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SiteOne Landscape Supply has higher revenue and earnings than F45 Training.

Summary

SiteOne Landscape Supply beats F45 Training on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

F45 Training Company Profile

F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

