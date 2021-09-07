FinNexus (FNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $381,029.57

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 4,747.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One FinNexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $381,029.57 and $41.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00142596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00771815 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

