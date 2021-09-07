FinNexus Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $416,041.90 and approximately $163.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00149694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.77 or 0.00742679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044475 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (CRYPTO:FNX) is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.