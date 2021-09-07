First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Financial Contrast

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. United Community Banks pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Citizens BancShares pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Community Banks and First Citizens BancShares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Citizens BancShares 0 1 3 0 2.75

United Community Banks currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.97%. First Citizens BancShares has a consensus price target of $983.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.61%. Given First Citizens BancShares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Citizens BancShares is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 33.15% 13.28% 1.41% First Citizens BancShares 28.77% 14.52% 1.10%

Risk & Volatility

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and First Citizens BancShares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $714.10 million 3.64 $164.09 million $1.98 15.17 First Citizens BancShares $1.96 billion 4.45 $491.72 million $47.50 18.72

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Citizens BancShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats United Community Banks on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other. The Card Holder and Merchant Services business lines include interchange fees from customer debut and credit card transactions. The Services Charges on Deposit Accounts business line represent monthly account maintenance and transaction-based service fees. The Wealth Management Services business line comprises sales commissions on various product offerings, transaction fees, and trust and asset management fees. The Other Service Charges and Fees business line encompasses check cashing fees, international banking fees, internet banking fees, wire transfer fees and safe deposit fees. The Insurance Commissions business line focuses in the commissions earned on the issuance of insurance products and services. The ATM income covers customers and non-customers for engaging in an ATM transaction.

