First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

