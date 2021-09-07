First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.80. 78,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,401. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

