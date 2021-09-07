First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,924 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

