First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 672 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.03. 148,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

