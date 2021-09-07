First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $415.17. The stock had a trading volume of 232,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.79.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.