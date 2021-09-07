First Horizon Corp Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Horizon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in WEX by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,359,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,860,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,055,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

