First Horizon Corp Has $31,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,090,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,678,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $175.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

