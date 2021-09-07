First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

