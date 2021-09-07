First Horizon Corp Raises Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in BHP Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 28,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 68.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.53. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

