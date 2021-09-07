First Horizon Corp Sells 308 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Corp lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,196,454 shares of company stock worth $3,530,357,633. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

