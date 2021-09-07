First Horizon Corp Sells 617 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Horizon Corp cut its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Avantor were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Avantor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $1,003,870.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 654,822 shares of company stock worth $23,382,210 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

