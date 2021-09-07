First Horizon Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Horizon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

