First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1061 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Pacific has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.
About First Pacific
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.