First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Shares Down 0.5%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.93. Approximately 26,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 36,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.83.

