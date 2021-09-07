Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.59. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -239.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $567,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $503,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $104,406.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,557,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,501 shares of company stock worth $10,080,928 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Five9 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

