Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,552,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $18,268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 29,294.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,155,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.