Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,602,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,883.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.82%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.