Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after buying an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after buying an additional 406,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

