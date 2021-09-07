Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.09% of Plains GP worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,019.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.