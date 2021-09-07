Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 442,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 28.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 128,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $887.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

