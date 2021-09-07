Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 270 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $123.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

