Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.34% of PROG worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of PROG by 33.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in PROG by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

PROG stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

