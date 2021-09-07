Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.38). Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forte Biosciences.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 61.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $274,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,280,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,677. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

