Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

FBRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.

FBRX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 110,416 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

