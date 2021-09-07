Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded by Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
FBRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.50.
FBRX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.
