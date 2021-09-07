Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 13.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 58.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,429,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 88.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTV traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.71. 23,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,239. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

