Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $5,000,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $4,697,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $4,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

