Frax Share Reaches One Day Volume of $16.71 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $95.16 million and approximately $16.71 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $5.87 or 0.00011127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00150095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00205442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.16 or 0.07513360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,568.46 or 0.99634192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.72 or 0.00950928 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

