Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of FNLPF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 10,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,485. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

