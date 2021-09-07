Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FUPBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.90. 6,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,116. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuchs Petrolub (FUPBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.