Full18 Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBCPU. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth about $183,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

