Full18 Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 63,819 Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Full18 Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REKR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Rekor Systems stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

