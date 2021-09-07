Full18 Capital LLC Takes $388,000 Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ECPG opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.58. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

