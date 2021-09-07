FUNToken (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $270.20 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. FUNToken has a market cap of $270.20 million and approximately $31.08 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00151792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00748612 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044830 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,899,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.