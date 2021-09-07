FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Lowered by Analyst

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flutter Entertainment in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flutter Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $101.01 on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.46.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

