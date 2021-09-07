FY2021 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $84.73 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.23%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.