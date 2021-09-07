FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pernod Ricard SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.71.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.03.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.