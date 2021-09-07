G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 4,046 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $22.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.