Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $78.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 8.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,398. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $148.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.54.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

