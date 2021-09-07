GAM Holding AG Acquires 402,466 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,466 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $146,627,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $87,589,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,717,779. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

