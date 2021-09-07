GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 158.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 318,786 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,093,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after buying an additional 963,113 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 506,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 370,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,727,000 after buying an additional 118,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,804 shares of company stock worth $10,787,011. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,401. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.