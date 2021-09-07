GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,111 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.34. 82,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

