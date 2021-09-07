GAM Holding AG Has $26.60 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises about 1.2% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $26,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,213,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,023 shares of company stock valued at $206,324,351 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,206. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.38 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.43 and a 200 day moving average of $370.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist boosted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.