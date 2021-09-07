GAM Holding AG Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. The company has a market capitalization of $221.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $571.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

