Geller Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after buying an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 947,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,342,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $208.26. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.68. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $148.59 and a one year high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.