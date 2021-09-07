Geller Advisors LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 239,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 39,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

