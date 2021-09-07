Gemsstock Ltd. Acquires 18,400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 41.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 9.5% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $274,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

AVGO traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $493.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $507.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.42 and its 200-day moving average is $470.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

